Super Bowl Style Win For Wolves

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Game-winner. Lincoln forward Troy Sugg hit this 3-point shot over a Prairie Grove defender with 9.2 seconds left to lift the Wolves to an exciting 53-52 come-from-behind win at home over the Tigers Friday. Sugg scored all 14 of his points in the second half.

LINCOLN -- At times the Wolves' 53-52 comeback win over rival Prairie Grove Friday seemed as improbable as the New England Patriots' 34-28 Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.