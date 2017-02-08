Supporting Cast Carries The Day

CARDS OVERCOME STAR’S FOUL TROUBLE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior guard Matt Wilson, a 6-feet-2 Delta State signee, squeezes past S.J. Shittu, a 6-feet-9 UCA signee, on the baseline for a layup during the Cardinals’ 54-47 win over Providence Academy Jan. 31.

FARMINGTON -- With leading scorer Matt Wilson on the bench, his supporting cast asserted themselves, outscoring Providence Academy 18-10 over an 8:13 span on the way to Farmington's 54-47 victory Jan. 31.

