Supporting Cast Carries The Day

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior guard Matt Wilson, a 6-feet-2 Delta State signee, squeezes past S.J. Shittu, a 6-feet-9 UCA signee, on the baseline for a layup during the Cardinals’ 54-47 win over Providence Academy Jan. 31.

FARMINGTON -- With leading scorer Matt Wilson on the bench, his supporting cast asserted themselves, outscoring Providence Academy 18-10 over an 8:13 span on the way to Farmington's 54-47 victory Jan. 31.