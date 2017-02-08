Teams On A Bubble
PG GIRLS WIN, LINCOLN CHANGES COACHES
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
LINCOLN -- Prairie Grove is having a subpar season by standards coach Kevin Froud has achieved, but Friday they faced Lincoln, an opponent sorting through the aftermath of an emotional trainwreck.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.