Try A Little Kindness

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Members of Lincoln High School&#8217;s Beta Club performed a song for elementary children Friday morning to help Lincoln Elementary School kick off its kindness challenge for the month of February. The Beta Club members sang the song, &#8220;We Are the World.&#8221;
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Members of Lincoln High School’s Beta Club performed a song for elementary children Friday morning to help Lincoln Elementary School kick off its kindness challenge for the month of February. The Beta Club members sang the song, “We Are the World.”

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Elementary kicked off a kindness challenge on Friday, encouraging children to show individual acts of kindness as well as showing thoughtfulness toward others as a class.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.