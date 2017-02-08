Womack Accepting Internship Applications

Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) is seeking hard-working college students and recent graduates to serve as interns in his Washington, D.C. office, as well as his district offices in Rogers, Fort Smith, and Harrison, for the summer session, May-August. (Dates are flexible)

