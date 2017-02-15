Celebrate National School Counseling Week
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
National School Counseling Week 2017, "School Counseling: Helping Students Realize Their Potential," was celebrated from Feb. 6-10, 2017, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what they do.
