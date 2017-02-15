Civil Suit Alleges Misappropriation Of Sewer Funds
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A class-action complaint filed last week in Washington County Circuit Court alleges that the former commissioners with Washington County Property Owners Improvement District No. 5 engaged in an "unlawful and deceptive scheme" to use funds paid for sewer service to benefit themselves.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.