Civil Suit Alleges Misappropriation Of Sewer Funds

A class-action complaint filed last week in Washington County Circuit Court alleges that the former commissioners with Washington County Property Owners Improvement District No. 5 engaged in an "unlawful and deceptive scheme" to use funds paid for sewer service to benefit themselves.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.