Lady Tigers Upended
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove sophomore Lexie Madewell goes up for a layup against Pea Ridge. The Lady Tigers lost at home, 62-47, to Pea Ridge on Feb. 7.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.