Season Labors
JUNIOR TIGERS FOOTBALL SEASON STATISTICS
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Injuries to key players, including starting runningback Cade Grant who missed two games, didn't help as the Prairie Grove junior high football team finished 5-5 in 2016.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.