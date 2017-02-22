Lincoln Chamber Honors Local Couple

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Bill and Marietta Morris, center, were awarded the Bud Cox Award on Friday night during the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce banquet. Presenting awards included chamber President Heather Keenen, left, state Rep. Charlene Fite, Bill and Marietta Morris, their granddaughter, Michelle Morris Hall, and David Therneau, chamber vice president. Fite presented them with a Citation in recognition of their service to the Lincoln community.

LINCOLN -- Long-time residents Bill and Marietta Morris have selflessly donated countless hours in serving others since they moved to the city of Lincoln more than 30 years ago.