Speaker Touts High-Tech, Small-Town Business
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
LINCOLN -- The guest speaker for the 17th annual Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce banquet said she figured some people thought they would be coming to the dinner to learn about emergency medical services.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.