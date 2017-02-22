Speaker Touts High-Tech, Small-Town Business

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Print item

Marilyn Miles, owner of EMS Inc., in Dutch Mills, was the guest speaker for Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Friday night. She displays one of the electronics products produced by the 10-year-old firm.
Zoom

Marilyn Miles, owner of EMS Inc., in Dutch Mills, was the guest speaker for Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Friday night. She displays one of the electronics products produced by the 10-year-old firm.

LINCOLN -- The guest speaker for the 17th annual Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce banquet said she figured some people thought they would be coming to the dinner to learn about emergency medical services.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.