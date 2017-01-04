Cost Share For Annual Organic Certification

Any food, feed or fiber sold or labeled as organic in the United States must meet U.S. Department of Agriculture organic requirements. USDA defines organic agriculture as "the application of a set of cultural, biological, and mechanical practices that support the cycling of on-farm resources, promote ecological balance, and conserve biodiversity." A fact sheet on the USDA website explains that "organic producers use natural processes and materials that contribute to soil, crop and livestock nutrition, pest and weed management, attainment of production goals, and conservation of biological diversity."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.