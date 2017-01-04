Council Rezones Property For Distillery

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Hare Delafield of Prairie Grove is proposing to use the former Country Lane Liquor building as a micro-distillery to produce honeyberry and blackberry gin. It would be a prototype for a larger production in the future.

