Farmington Seventh Grade Enjoyed Unbeaten Season

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington’s seventh-grade football team went undefeated with a 2016 season record of 8-0-1. They played two eighth-grade teams, tying Kirksey Middle School of Rogers and defeating Stilwell, Okla., 28-21. Coaches were Spencer Adams and Ronnie Davis with assistance from varsity players.

