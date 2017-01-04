Firefighters Respond To House Fire

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Firefighters use the ladder truck from Fayetteville Fire Department to access the second floor of this home in Farmington. Officials believe the fire started in the bathroom of the master bedroom.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington, Wedington and Fayetteville fire departments responded to a house fire Thursday that started in the master bathroom on the second floor, according to Mark Cunningham, Farmington fire chief.