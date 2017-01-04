Harper's Athleticism

Photo by Mike Capshaw/Farmington first baseman Callie Harper elevates to catch a high throw on a pick-off attempt during a 9-8 loss against Pottsville in the Farmington/Fayetteville Tournament at Fayetteville’s Lady Dawg Yard on March 19. Farmington beat Pottsville, 6-5, the day before but lost the rematch. Harper has been selected as female Athlete of the Year for 2016 at Farmington by the Enterprise-Leader.

