Historic Tree Removed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This estimated 150-year-old burr oak tree fell across the creek behind Onion Creek Gifts on Main Street in Farmington and had to be removed from clogging the water flow Dec. 28.
