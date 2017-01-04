Innovative Fundraisers

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Johnny Larkin, father of Farmington senior, Ryan Larkin (right), has been busy this past fall working with other parents to raise funds for a trip to Gulf Shores, Ala., during spring break when the baseball team will compete in a tournament.

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington High School Baseball team will be going to Gulf Shores, Ala., to play in a baseball tournament Spring Break of 2017. This will be the first time in history the team has traveled on spring break to play in a baseball tournament. The approximate cost of the trip will be $15,000. The parents have formed the Farmington Dugout Club to raise money and support the team. The team has parked cars at Slide Fayetteville, sold raffle tickets for a rifle, parked cars and motorcycles and worked the Poker Run at BBQ, worked the Fayetteville Half-Marathon Oct. 9, held a poker tournament on Oct. 29, and sold Boomerang Car Wash Cards in November and December. The group plans on holding a fielding and hitting camp in February for 5- to 12-year-olds at the Farmington indoor practice facility, and cleaning Baum Stadium in the Spring.