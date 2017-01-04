Innovative Fundraisers
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The Farmington High School Baseball team will be going to Gulf Shores, Ala., to play in a baseball tournament Spring Break of 2017. This will be the first time in history the team has traveled on spring break to play in a baseball tournament. The approximate cost of the trip will be $15,000. The parents have formed the Farmington Dugout Club to raise money and support the team. The team has parked cars at Slide Fayetteville, sold raffle tickets for a rifle, parked cars and motorcycles and worked the Poker Run at BBQ, worked the Fayetteville Half-Marathon Oct. 9, held a poker tournament on Oct. 29, and sold Boomerang Car Wash Cards in November and December. The group plans on holding a fielding and hitting camp in February for 5- to 12-year-olds at the Farmington indoor practice facility, and cleaning Baum Stadium in the Spring.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.