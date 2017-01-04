Lincoln Council Holds December Meeting
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Lincoln City Council approved an ordinance at its Dec. 20 meeting to establish a requirement for the city attorney to prepare a redline copy of ordinances. The redline copy of ordinances will show changes that have been made in the city municipal code.
