Looking Back, Reflecting Upon The Future

David Wilson

Recently I wrote a note to some individuals who are former colleagues of mine; individuals that I am glad to consider friends, and I wish to share it with you below. Some of it is very personal and I hope you don't mind. I worked the past 15 years as a school principal, (the most recent seven in Jefferson City, Mo.) and there were times in which it was very stressful. At the end of June, I retired out of the Missouri public education system and moved to Northwest Arkansas. I did that with the intention of jumping right back into an educational position when the opportunity is right. In the meantime, I have spent the most recent six months reading, resting, and preparing for whatever comes next. Here is what I shared: