Mattie Hartin Mattie HartinMattie HartinMattie Hartin

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS/Prairie Grove guard Mattie Hartin (23) tries to drive past Farmington defender Camryn Journagan (11) during Hartin’s senior season. Mattie and her twin sister, Taylor Hartin, have been selected each as female Athlete of the Year at Prairie Grove for 2016 by the Enterprise-Leader.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Deadly long-range shooting and a stifling defense are always a solid combination and the Prairie Grove girls had that working Dec. 2 against rival Farmington in the second "Battle of 62" of the young season.