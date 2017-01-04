OBU At A Glance

Photo by Randy Moll NWA Newspapers Lincoln catcher, Lexington Dobbs, prepares to put the tag to Gravette’s Emily Miller during her sophomore season. Dobbs signed a national letter of intent to play women’s college softball at Quachita Baptist University Nov. 14. Dobbs has been selected as female Athlete of the Year for 2016 at Lincoln by the Enterprise-Leader.

Ouachita Baptist University, located in Arkadelphia, is quick to tell visitors what makes OBU different with the following statement: "For more than 125 years, Ouachita has been committed to encouraging a love of God and a love of learning." OBU's enrollment is 1,500 with students from 30 states and 30 nations. Men make up 47 percent of students with women at 53 percent. The average age of an OBU student is 20. OBU is considered a liberal arts institution with a student-to-faculty ratio of 12:1 and an average class size of 19. The seven academic schools include: business, Christian studies, education, fine arts, humanities, natural sciences, social sciences. OBU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Universities and has other accreditation in business, dietetics, education and music. OBU is for the most part, a residential campus with 96 percent of students living on campus.