OBU Holds Winter Softball Camp

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Lexington Dobbs, accompanied by her parents, Dwayne and LaDonna Dobbs, of Lincoln, signed a national letter of intent to play women’s college softball at Oachita Baptist University Nov. 14. Looking on are Lincoln softball coaches, Megan Jobe (left) and Beau Collins. Dobbs has been named Lincoln female Athlete of the Year for 2016 by the Enterprise-Leader.

The Ouachita Baptist softball program will hold a winter camp on Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the university's website, the event will be a recruiting and skills camp instructed by OBU coaching staff under the direction of Ouachita Baptist head coach Mike McGhee. The recruiting and skills camp will include detailed instruction covering all aspects of competitive softball including: offensive drills, infield drills, outfield drills, catching and pitching. The camp is open to high school players, grades 9 - 12. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. with the camp to be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost of attending the one-day camp is $50, which includes lunch. Locations for the winter camp will be on the OBU campus at Sully Anderson Field and Crews Indoor Facility.