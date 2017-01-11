Lincoln Girls Robbed In Overtime

LADY WOLVES LOSE 57-55

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Print item

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln head girls basketball coach Brian Davenport (right) pleads his case to a referee while assistant coach Stephanie Howard examines her daughter, Natalie, who had her legs taken out while trying to pass and fell head first. No foul was called against Shiloh Christian for the trip which resulted in a turnover and a touch foul against Lincoln at the other end. Lincoln was assessed a technical foul and Shiloh took a 47-45 lead from the free thows on their way to getting a 57-55 overtime win.
Zoom

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln head girls basketball coach Brian Davenport (right) pleads his case to a referee while assistant coach Stephanie Howard examines her daughter, Natalie, who had her legs taken out while trying to pass and fell head first. No foul was called against Shiloh Christian for the trip which resulted in a turnover and a touch foul against Lincoln at the other end. Lincoln was assessed a technical foul and Shiloh took a 47-45 lead from the free thows on their way to getting a 57-55 overtime win.

LINCOLN -- A dead-ball sequence tipped the scales heavily toward Shiloh Christian's favor as the Saints robbed the Lady Wolves with a 57-55 Shiloh win in overtime at Lincoln Thursday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.