Lincoln Girls Robbed In Overtime

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln head girls basketball coach Brian Davenport (right) pleads his case to a referee while assistant coach Stephanie Howard examines her daughter, Natalie, who had her legs taken out while trying to pass and fell head first. No foul was called against Shiloh Christian for the trip which resulted in a turnover and a touch foul against Lincoln at the other end. Lincoln was assessed a technical foul and Shiloh took a 47-45 lead from the free thows on their way to getting a 57-55 overtime win.