Never Give Up
FOUNDATION TO CARRY ON TEEN’S LEGACY
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jarren Sorters of Prairie Grove passed away from cancer last fall but his parents are making sure their 15-year-old son's legacy lives on to help others.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.