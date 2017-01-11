Prairie Grove Boys Now 6-1 In Conference

WINS OVER ELKS, SAINTS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Print item

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove 6-feet-3 sophomore Will Pridmore has emerged as a ball-handler and shooter. The Tigers came into this week with a 6-1 conference record.
Zoom

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove 6-feet-3 sophomore Will Pridmore has emerged as a ball-handler and shooter. The Tigers came into this week with a 6-1 conference record.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Tigers rode a dominant fourth quarter defense to beat Elkins, 58-39, Thursday and didn't allow a peculiar set of circumstances to diminish their effort.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.