Reminiscing With A Friend Is Best

The Lincoln Kitchen Band group was back in fine form Tuesday, as they were ready for a good time of humor and hilarity, music and yes, some dancing. Jack Thompson gave a rendition of "How to wash your furry feline" (or not). The members are looking forward to answering an invitation to perform at the Prairie Grove Nursing Home. The entertainment goes both ways there, as we have found in previous visits.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.