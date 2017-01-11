Wilson Plays The Human Torch

CARDINAL SENIOR GUARD SETS NEW SCHOOL SCORING RECORD

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Matt Wilson unleashed this deep 3-pointer from well beyond the arc before Siloam Springs&#8217; defenders were even thinking about guarding him. Nine seconds into a Jan. 3 game at Cardinal Arena, Wilson had the first three of his career-high and school-record 49 points in a 70-48 win over the Panthers.
FARMINGTON -- Matt Wilson took two dribbles across half-court then Farmington's human torch fired up a 3-pointer that hit nothing but the bottom of the net to open the game.

