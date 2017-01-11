Wilson Plays The Human Torch
CARDINAL SENIOR GUARD SETS NEW SCHOOL SCORING RECORD
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Matt Wilson took two dribbles across half-court then Farmington's human torch fired up a 3-pointer that hit nothing but the bottom of the net to open the game.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.