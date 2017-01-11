Wry, Spry Davis Left Legacy Of Civil, Legal Professionalism
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
This week, I ask for a personal moment in this column, to remember an icon of yesteryear values, a friend and a friend to many, Boyce Davis.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.