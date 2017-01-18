City Addresses Concerns On Double Springs Road
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
FARMINGTON -- City Attorney Steve Tennant addressed Farmington City Council members last week about concerns expressed by local residents about two properties on Double Springs Road.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.