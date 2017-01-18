Matt Wilson Cracks 50

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Finishing on the fast-break. Cardinal senior guard Matthew Wilson’s ability to get to the basket and score in traffic makes him a threat inside the paint. Here he puts in two of his 25 first-half points versus Siloam Springs of his 49 total on Jan. 3. On Friday, Wilson surpassed that with a new single-game school record of 50 against Clarksville.