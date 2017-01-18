Matt Wilson Cracks 50
SENIOR BREAKS OWN SCORING RECORD
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
FARMINGTON -- In a 3-point shootout, Farmington prevailed, 69-58, over Clarksville on the strength of a 50-point performance from senior Matt Wilson on Color's Day.
