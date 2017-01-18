Matt Wilson Cracks 50

SENIOR BREAKS OWN SCORING RECORD

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Finishing on the fast-break. Cardinal senior guard Matthew Wilson&#8217;s ability to get to the basket and score in traffic makes him a threat inside the paint. Here he puts in two of his 25 first-half points versus Siloam Springs of his 49 total on Jan. 3. On Friday, Wilson surpassed that with a new single-game school record of 50 against Clarksville.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Finishing on the fast-break. Cardinal senior guard Matthew Wilson’s ability to get to the basket and score in traffic makes him a threat inside the paint. Here he puts in two of his 25 first-half points versus Siloam Springs of his 49 total on Jan. 3. On Friday, Wilson surpassed that with a new single-game school record of 50 against Clarksville.

FARMINGTON -- In a 3-point shootout, Farmington prevailed, 69-58, over Clarksville on the strength of a 50-point performance from senior Matt Wilson on Color's Day.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.