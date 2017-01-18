New Park Interpreter Already Passed Go
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The new park interpreter for Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park has been on the job less than two months and already has a list of new programs she plans to develop this year.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.