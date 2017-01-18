Pesky Flies, Even In The Winter

One thing I like about winter is the absence of flies. But during one of the warm days following a recent single digit cold spell, where he came from I wondered, there was a fly in the house! I spent all morning trying to track him down. I finally gave up and sat down to finish my puzzles. Suddenly, there he was, flying into my face. So, I sat back, armed with the swatter and when he landed on my left hand, Swat, and I then quickly flushed him to fly eternity, if there is such a thing.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.