Pesky Flies, Even In The Winter
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
One thing I like about winter is the absence of flies. But during one of the warm days following a recent single digit cold spell, where he came from I wondered, there was a fly in the house! I spent all morning trying to track him down. I finally gave up and sat down to finish my puzzles. Suddenly, there he was, flying into my face. So, I sat back, armed with the swatter and when he landed on my left hand, Swat, and I then quickly flushed him to fly eternity, if there is such a thing.
