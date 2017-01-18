Students Of Month
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
SUBMITTED PHOTO December Students of the Month for Williams Elementary in Farmington: (kindergarten, first grade) back L to R: Lily Brannon, Dani Holloway, Lily Robbins, Maci Noe, Dylan Shirley; front row: L to R Max Marchese, Logan Devers, Aidan Jennings, Karys Seward.
