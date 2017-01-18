Three Amigos Of Basketball
TIGER FRONT LINE CARRIES THE DAY
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- A rescheduled game was just what Prairie Grove needed, one night after taking a 31-point thrashing at Pea Ridge, the Tigers rebounded with a solid, 55-38, win over Lincoln.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.