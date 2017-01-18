Three Amigos Of Basketball

Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Up and in. Prairie Grove junior DeMarkus Cooper powers in a shot off the glass. Cooper had 13 points, several key rebounds and timely assists during Prairie Grove’s 55-38 victory against the Wolves Jan. 11.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A rescheduled game was just what Prairie Grove needed, one night after taking a 31-point thrashing at Pea Ridge, the Tigers rebounded with a solid, 55-38, win over Lincoln.