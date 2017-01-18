Two Injured In Head-On Crash

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Print item

PHOTO COURTESY PRAIRIE GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT Two people were injured in this head-on collision last week on U.S. Highway 62 near the Illinois River Bridge. The pickup on the right crossed the center line and hit a car traveling eastbound on U.S. 62.
Zoom

PHOTO COURTESY PRAIRIE GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT Two people were injured in this head-on collision last week on U.S. Highway 62 near the Illinois River Bridge. The pickup on the right crossed the center line and hit a car traveling eastbound on U.S. 62.

Two people were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, one with serious injuries, following a two-vehicle head-on collision in Prairie Grove last week on U.S. 62, according to Prairie Grove police.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.