City To Codify Ordinances Online
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
LINCOLN -- All city of Lincoln ordinances and resolutions will be available to the public online through a digital code project underway by the city's technology and engineering director.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.