Former Restaurant Manager Charged
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A Prairie Grove woman and former general manager with Subway in Prairie Grove is accused of first degree sexual assault against a minor who worked for her at the restaurant in 2016, according to a Prairie Grove police incident report.
