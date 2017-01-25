Sugg Shoots
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Photo by Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln forward Brance Sugg elevates to shoot over four Gentry defenders in the paint. The Wolves held off the Pioneers, 73-69, Jan. 13 as Lincoln celebrated Colors Day.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.