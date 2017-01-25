Super Speller

FARMINGTON STUDENT WINS COUNTY BEE

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

ANDY SHUPE NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Weston Sills (right), a contestant from Randall G. Lynch Middle School in Farmington, and Aiden Kelly, of Ramay Junior High School in Fayetteville, react Saturday, Jan. 14, as the field is narrowed during the Washington County Spelling Bee at McNair Middle School in Fayetteville. Weston won the bee while Aiden took third place.
After competing in the Washington County Spelling Bee for five years, Weston Sills, 12, of Farmington, brought home the championship trophy and $200 from the 2017 contest.

