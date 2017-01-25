Super Speller
FARMINGTON STUDENT WINS COUNTY BEE
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
After competing in the Washington County Spelling Bee for five years, Weston Sills, 12, of Farmington, brought home the championship trophy and $200 from the 2017 contest.
