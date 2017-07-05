City, Lincoln Pound Pals Continue Partership

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jacey Provence, left, and Layne Birkes, both of Lincoln, pose with Karli, a long-haired German Shepherd owned by Marilyn Miles with Lincoln Pound Pals. Lincoln City Council recently approved a new contract with the Pals to help pay more of the costs to take dogs to the Washington County Animal Shelter. Karli was helping to raise money for the non-profit organization during the Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show in Lincoln on June 24.