City, Lincoln Pound Pals Continue Partership

CITY AGREES TO PAY MORE IN SHELTER COSTS

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jacey Provence, left, and Layne Birkes, both of Lincoln, pose with Karli, a long-haired German Shepherd owned by Marilyn Miles with Lincoln Pound Pals. Lincoln City Council recently approved a new contract with the Pals to help pay more of the costs to take dogs to the Washington County Animal Shelter. Karli was helping to raise money for the non-profit organization during the Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show in Lincoln on June 24.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jacey Provence, left, and Layne Birkes, both of Lincoln, pose with Karli, a long-haired German Shepherd owned by Marilyn Miles with Lincoln Pound Pals. Lincoln City Council recently approved a new contract with the Pals to help pay more of the costs to take dogs to the Washington County Animal Shelter. Karli was helping to raise money for the non-profit organization during the Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show in Lincoln on June 24.

LINCOLN -- In light of increased fees at the Washington County Animal Shelter, the city of Lincoln will pay more of the costs to help Lincoln Pound Pals in transporting dogs to the county shelter.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.