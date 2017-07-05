City, Lincoln Pound Pals Continue Partership
CITY AGREES TO PAY MORE IN SHELTER COSTS
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
LINCOLN -- In light of increased fees at the Washington County Animal Shelter, the city of Lincoln will pay more of the costs to help Lincoln Pound Pals in transporting dogs to the county shelter.
