Elder Asserts Quarterback Leadership

SENIOR TIGER TAKES OVER REINS OF THE OFFENSE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove incoming senior John David Elder is expected to play a key leadership role as a quarterback for the Tiger football team. Elder attended Boys State and focuses on asserting himself.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove incoming senior John David Elder is expected to play a key leadership role as a quarterback for the Tiger football team. Elder attended Boys State and focuses on asserting himself.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A quarterback functions as both platoon leader and diplomat with success based on how well and when he fulfills each role.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.