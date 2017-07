RANDY MOLL EAGLE OBSERVER John Dillingham of Prairie Grove worked on a painting of the flowers at The Garden Gate flower shop in Gentry. He is a part of Plein Air Painters of the Ozarks and visited the Gentry flower shop on June 21 to paint some of the many flowers on display in the garden there. The group meets weekly to paint en plein aire (outside in the open air) on Wednesday mornings, April through November, at various locations in northwest Arkansas.