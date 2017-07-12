Back To School Event Helps Children
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Families in Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Greenland and West Fork are invited to come to the fifth annual Back to School Readiness Event, presented by Altrusa International of Washington County.
