MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln 2017 graduate Kendra Cummings has been named to the All-State 4A girls basketball team. Cummings averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists as a senior. She was also All-Conference and accepted a basketball scholarship to Central Baptist College, of Conway. Kendra is the daughter of Darrien and Tennille Cummings, of Lincoln.