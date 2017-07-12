Fireworks Commemorate Defense Of The Republic

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER This power pole accompanied by electrical lines resembles a ship’s mast and rigging illuminated by fireworks during Celebrate Prairie Grove held at the aquatic park Saturday. Francis Scott Key may have beheld a similar vision during the bombardment of Fort McHenry which inspired him to write the Star Spangled Banner.

Americans of varying backgrounds and all age groups roared their approval as the nation celebrated Independence Day with dazzling fireworks displays seen locally at Prairie Grove July 1 and Farmington July 4.