Lady Cardinal Basketball Honors

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Three Farmington players, shown competing against Siloam Springs, earned post-season honors. MaKenna Vanzant (shooting) received 5A West All-Conference, All-State, and All-State Tournament team selections. Kaylee Brown (No. 12 moving in for rebound) was named 5A West All-Conference, and honorable mention All-State. Camryn Journagan (top of the key) was named 5A West All-Conference. Madisyn Pense (not pictured) was voted 5A West All-Conference.
FARMINGTON -- Four players from Farmington's (24-9, 9-3 5A West) girls basketball team, which reached the state semifinals, received post-season honors.

