Lincoln Lifestyles

It looks like there will be no hydrangea blossoms this year. Because of the freeze, the older growth didn't live, thus no flowers, but the new growth is lush and beautiful, promising for full blooming next season, as they were last year.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.