Marriage Maintenance Takes A Lot Of Focus
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Years ago, a self-confident groom-to-be sat in my office with his bride-to-be for premarital counseling. My topic that evening would be "marriage maintenance." The point I wanted to drive home was they would need to invest in their marriage just like they were in their courtship and their wedding.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.