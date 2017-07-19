A Gala Affair To Bless A True Friend
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Sunday afternoon there was a gala affair in the Legion Hall, as Dorothy Straub and Shirley Metzger hosted a party for Cathy Wiseman. I can't say it was a retirement party, for Cathy is not one to really retire, but when she gets to feeling better, as we all are praying for, I'm sure she will only "re--tire to keep going."
